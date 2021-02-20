New Leader of Oppn Kharge reveals his style of working

New Delhi: New leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has said opposing the government just for the sake of doing so was not his style of functioning.

At the same time, he made it clear that there would be no compromise on issues affecting the common man.

“We are not opposing the government just for the sake of opposition. We oppose the government’s wrong policies affecting the common man,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Kharge, who became Leader of Opposition following the retirement of Ghulam Nabi Azad, said that the three farm laws enacted by Parliament last year, flouted all procedures and demanded that they be withdrawn.