Now, an algorithm can detect skin cancer

Chennai: AI-enabled diagnostics solutions for the diagnosis of skin cancer have been found to be as good as skilled dermatologists.

A research conducted at Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Gothenburg has boosted the evidence for using AI solutions in skin cancer diagnostics.

With an algorithm they devised themseles, scientists at the University of Gothenburg show the capacity of technology to perform at the same level as dermatologists in assessing the severity of skin melanoma.

Published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, the study and its results are the work of a research group at the Department of Dermatology and Venereology at Sahlgrenska Academy, University of Gothenburg.

Its purpose was, through machine learning (ML), to train an algorithm to determine whether skin melanoma is invasive and there is a risk of it spreading (metastatizing), or whether it remains at a growth stage in which it is confined to the epidermis, with no risk of metastasis.

The algorithm was trained and validated on 937 dermatoscopic images of melanoma, and subsequently tested on 200 cases. All the cases included were diagnosed by a dermatopathologist.