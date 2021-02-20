Petrol prices hit another all-time high

Chennai: The petrol price reached an all-time high across the country today. The fuel prices have been rising for the last 12 days.

Over the last 12 days, petrol prices have gone up by a total of Rs 3.64 per litre while the diesel rates have risen by Rs 4.18 a litre in the national capital region.

Petrol prices in Chennai, too, went up to Rs 92.59 per litre while diesel started to retail at Rs 85.98 per litre.

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, petrol prices rose to Rs 93.67 per litre after a hike of Rs 1.30 while diesel rates reached Rs 85.84 with an increase of 10 paise.