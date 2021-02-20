Puducherry Assembly to meet Monday to decide Narayanasamy’s fate

Puducherry: Ahead of an all important Assembly session on Monday which would decide his fate, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy accused the Centre of trying to topple his government with the help of opposition AINRC and AIADMK and asserted that the ruling Congress would overcome all such designs.

After the new Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan directed him to prove his majority in the assembly on 22 February, he also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging he was functioning like ‘an autocrat’.

Narayanasamy, whose government has lost majority after a spate of resignations by Congress MLAs, said it had been the ‘practice and design’ of the Modi government to disturb Congress governments in States like Goa, Manipur, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and now in Puducherry.