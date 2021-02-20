Sany strengthens production in India

Chennai: Sany India, a global leader in the CE Industry, has further strengthened its local production base in the country.

Sanjay Saxena, vice president and business head, heavy equipment, said, “with the launch ofour first ever made in India SR235 piling rig, Sany India has reaffirmed its commitment to the ‘vocal for local’ initiative. Since day one, localisation has been our prime focus and we have been strongly advocating and practicing the same.”

Developed inline with the company’s firm belief ‘Quality Changes the World’, the new SR235’s reliable structure, it said, is designed for all arduous applications.