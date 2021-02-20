Wanted gangster urges youth to join farmers rally

New Delhi: Wanted gangster-turned-political activist Lakha Sidhana, who carries prize money of Rs 1 lakh on his head, has once again released an inflammatory video urging the youth in Punjab to come in large numbers at farmer rally in Bhatinda and show their strength to the Centre.

In a Facebook video, Sidhana urged people to gather in large numbers at the grain market in Mehraj, 35 km from the Bathinda district headquarters.

He said farm union leaders should also stay united against the Centre to strengthen the fight against the three farm laws.

“The government is trying to create a fear among the farmers by registering false cases against them,” said Lakha Sidhana.

He has also indirectly hit out at farmer leader Rakesh Tikait and said the farmers’ protests are now being led by others who are not Punjabis.