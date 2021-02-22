Pakistan to get 5.6m corona vaccines doses in March

Islamabad: Around 5.6 million Covid vaccine doses are expected to arrive in the country by the end of March 2021, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday.

Out of these, 2.8 million doses of Gavi/COVAX are expected to reach by the first week of March and 2.8 million doses by the second week of March, the Geo TV reported.

The country has managed to vaccinate 72,882 Front Line Healthcare Workers (FLHCWs) under the national vaccination strategy so far which is being implemented simultaneously across the country.

As many as 17.1 million doses will reach Pakistan by the end of June 2021 which would help in successfully running the national vaccination drive.

However, the registration of citizens over 60 years of age has also been started. Senior citizens can SMS their CNIC numbers in 1,166 to get themselves registered for the vaccine.

Moreover, the registration of general healthcare workers has also started. They can register at www.covid.gov.pk/vaccine.

Meanwhile, Thailand on Sunday confirmed 92 cases of Covid-19, mostly domestic, according to the Center for the Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)’s report.

Of Sunday’s new cases, 86 were domestic infections while six others were imported cases, the CCSA report said.

The domestic cases included 38 confirmed via active testing at factories, communities and food markets in Samut Sakhon, Pathum Thani and Bangkok, among other provinces, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Thailand has so far confirmed 25,415 cases, 22,719 of which were domestic cases while 2,696 others referred to imported cases.

So far, 24,285 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 1,047 others are currently hospitalised and 83 fatalities have been reported.