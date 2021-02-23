Anderson doesn’t expect reverse swing in pink-ball Test

Ahmedabad: England fast bowler James Anderson might have torn apart India’s batting line-up in the opening game but the pacer doesn’t expect reverse swing to play the same role in the upcoming pink-ball Test.

On the fifth day of the first Test, Anderson delivered a masterclass spell to lead England to a win over India. The right-arm seamer produced three wonderful deliveries to dismiss Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane, and Rishabh Pant at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Anderson said if the wicket is abrasive the bowlers might get some help with the ball doing some movement but looking at how the things have panned out in the net session the reverse swing is unlikely.

It doesn’t feel a lot different [to other brands of pink ball]. What we have found with all the pink balls, it seems like they have an extra bit of lacquer on them so it feels a bit more plastic, the coating, rather than on the red ball where you can feel the leather, ESPNcricinfo quoted Anderson as saying.

It feels very similar to the Dukes in the hand. I think we will be unlikely to see reverse. It depends on the pitch – if the pitch is really abrasive you might see a bit of reverse, but from how we’ve bowled it in the nets I would be very surprised if it does reverse, he further said.

It may well stay a bit harder for longer. We’ll have to wait and see how it reacts after 40-50 overs, Anderson, who missed the second Test, added.

For the upcoming day-night Test at Motera Stadium, both the Indian and England teams arrived in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The visitors have been practicing with various pink balls to get into the groove but Anderson highlighted that England’s initial plans will be on the same lines as they have with the red ball

I don’t think we’ll bowl any differently to how we normally bowl with the red ball. We’ll be assessing conditions as we do and bowl accordingly. If it’s swinging around we’ll be more attacking, bowl a fuller length, have extra catchers in. If not, we’ll go a little bit more defensive, said Anderson.

It’s all about assessing the conditions. We’ve got a couple of balls that are really old we’ve been practising with that are doing absolutely nothing and I think it’s important we do that because you still need the option of taking wickets when it’s not swinging around, he added.

The four-match series currently stands level at 1-1 and now both teams will lock horns in a pink-ball Test, beginning February 24. The fourth Test of the series will also be played at the Motera Stadium.