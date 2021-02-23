Jagame Thanthiram confirmed to release in OTT

The teaser of the Dhanush-Karthik Subburaj movie Jagame Thanthiram was released this morning. The movie is set to release in OTT platform.

This teaser reveals that the movie that Dhanush plays a role of a gangster and few sequences of the movie are said to happen in London.

Karthik Subbaraj after the 2019 hit Petta, has teamed up with the Asuran star for a gangster story of a global scale.

Dhanush is seen with two different looks, one, the forementioned the dhoti-clad bearded badass and a suave avatar.

Bankrolled by Shashikanth of YNot Studios, Santhosh Narayan takes care of the music.

Apart from Dhanush there are ‘Game Of Thrones’ fame-James Cosmo, Aiswarya Lekshmi, Kalaiyarasan and Joju George.

Earlier Dhanush had tweeted that he wishes that the movie might have a theatrical release, just as requested by his fans. But the teaser revealed the movie will be released on the OTT platform-Netflix but no official date has been announced yet.