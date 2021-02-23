Mazhaiyil Nanaigiren to hit screens soon

Mazhayil Nanaigiren is a romantic entertainer with interesting twists and turns, says filmmaker T Suresh Kumar.

Produced by B Rajesh Kumar and Sreevidhya Rajesh, the film is set against the backdrops of realistic story premise laced with romance.

Suresh Kumar says, ‘The film is a love story that revolves around a Brahmin girl pursuing her engineering studies and a Christian boy, a graduate but jobless. The challenges and hurdles the couple faces due to their relationship forms the basic crux of the story. When it comes to relationships, either the couple or their parents are affected. The film will focalize on such issues. Although there are action sequences, there aren’t any antagonists in the movie.’

When asked about the significance of the film’s title, Suresh adds, ‘The introduction of heroine and the climax scenes are placed across the backdrops of rainy scenario. Henceforth, we decided to go with this title as it suited perfectly. We are happy that the film has been officially selected at Chennai International Film Festival and it will have theatrical release very soon’.

Rajesh Kumar said, ‘The way, director narrated me the story, especially the climax scene impressed and left more impact on me. This is the major reason behind producing this film and it’s a film for family audience.’

Anson Paul and Bigil fame Reba Monica John are playing the lead roles with Shankar Guru Raja, Mathew Varghese, Anupama Kumar, Sujatha Pancho in an important role. Vishnu Prasad composed music. GB Venkatesh is the editor. Director Viji and Kavin Pandian together have written the dialogues.