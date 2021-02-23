Prabhu Solomon to don greasepaint

Acclaimed director Prabhu Solomon, who made movies like Mynaa, Kumki among others dons greasepaint.

He will play a key role in movie to be directed by Seenu Ramaswamy’s associate R Vijayakumar. The film us titled Azhagiya Kanne.

The movie has Leo Sivakumar and Sanchita Shetty in lead roles. It is produced by Xavier Brito’s Esthell Entertainer.

Kaadan fame A R Ashok Kumar is doing the cinematography for the film. Sangath Tamilan, who had previously worked under famous editor Sreekar Prasad is overseeing the editing.

Radhika Master is the choreographer and Ilayaraja Selvam is the production supervisor of the film.