TN posts 442 new Coronavirus cases, 148 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 442 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of persons tested positive for coronavirus infection in the State so far to 8,49,166.

According to the daily bulletin released by the State Health department this evening, the capital city of Chennai registered 148 cases in the last 24 hours.

Six Covid-19 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 12,472.

On the positive side, 453 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 8,32,620.