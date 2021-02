Hansika Motwani’s debut album Booty Shake has found phenomenal response. The song has now scaled 20 million plus views on YouTube, and the numbers keep increasing.

In a short period, she became a promising actress in the South Indian domain. She took up the offer to be a part of Booty Shake during the lockdown phase, and following the grand success, Hansika will have the second independent song unveiled on February 27.

She has lined up Maha and Partner for release in 2021.