‘I am still learning a lot in cinema’

Choosing a right script is not easy. We pick one if we like it. I am still learning a lot, says actress Regina Cassandra.

The young actress surprised everyone playing a baddie in Vishal’s Chakra. She is the heroine in Arun Vijay’s next and has plenty in her kitty.

Excerpts from her interview

Q: On playing a role with negative shades in Chakra?

A: I am happy that such roles are coming my way. Directors think I can do it. In Telugu too, I did a similiar role in Yevuru. Vishal said that I would be perfect to play the role. Everyone in the unit had confidence that I would so it well that gave me courage to give my best. Playing antagonist to someone like Vishal is a wonderful opportunity.

Q: Are you afraid that you would be typecast after Chakra and approached to do negative roles more in future?

A: No. As an actor any of us shouldn’t be afraid of being typecast. He or she has the right to do what he wants. Remember an artiste should do various genres and be more versatile. I should strive to bring the best out of me.

Q: Chakra showed Digital India’s negative shades. What’s your opinion?

A: Everything is in our hands. During the pandemic, we understood the importance of online media. It came with negatives too. Qe should be careful and choose the best. Hacking is normal. Many Insta accounts were hacked. Safety is at stake anywhere you go these days.

Q: Post Covid, do you think the way we shoot for films has changed ?

A: I feel that we have to be responsible. In Mumbai they are more serious. They take covid tests and then begin shootings. Here in Kollywood, the restrictions are little less. Little scary. We have to be careful. We wore masks on sets. We took precautions and followed all protocols.

Q: How do you react to criticisms?

A: At the end of the day, I am a professional and an adult. It would not affect me. Take it if its positive.

Q: Comment on emergence of OTT?

A: It was a ray of hope. During Covid times, it saved the day. It provides a platform for new talents and youngsters. It is a boon for us.

Q: Tell us about her next movie Soorpanagai?

A:The name is used as metaphor for the movie. It is a horror thriller genre. I am eager to do it.

Q: How do you choose scripts?

A:I do if I love the script. Some may work out well while some others fail. I am still learning.

Q: About working with Arun Vijay & Arivazgagan?

A: It is a wonderful movie. I have stunts to perform. Arun Vijay is a nice costar and Arivazhagan teaches a lot. He is very patient on the sets.