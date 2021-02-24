Jaya birth anniversary: Will Sasikala visit memorial?

Chennai: The battle for power in poll-bound Tamilnadu might take an interesting turn today, with the ruling AIADMK and rebel AMMK all set to celebrate the 73rd birth anniversary of former CM J Jayalalithaa.

While Chief Minister Edappadi will hold a public meeting in RK Nagar, which was Jaya’s constituency, all eyes are on expelled leader Sasikala.

Speculations are rife that she might make a visit to Jaya’s memorial at Marina, which has been shut ever since her return to Chennai from a Bengaluru jail.

She is also expected to pay floral tributes to the leader at her residence, and possibly make a political statement.

It may be noted that Sasikala had earlier filed a case in a city court, contesting her expulsion as AIADMK general secretary. The hearing is set for 25 March.

Meanwhile, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran has also made plans to observe the day, by paying tributes to the departed leader and conducting a public meeting at Tambaram.