Ninru Kolvaan is a romantic action thriller

V P Shankar directorial Ninru Kolvaan is bankrolled by Hamsaharsha Film Pvt Limited. It features arjun Chandra, Karuna Dogra, Yogi Babu, Ashish Vidhyarthi, Nizhalgal Ravo, Geetha, Rajeev Pillai, Pavithra Lokesh among others.

It is about a rich guy falling in love with a young classical singer who loves to settle abroad. The girl’s father opposed their love. One fine day, the girl gets kidnapped in Goa. When the hero sets out in search of her, he comes across startling developments.

The songs are penned by Vairamuthu while music ia by Huda Sandy. Camera is by G Balamurugan.

Vishwa takes care of editing.

The movie is shot in a grand manner in Chennai, Goa, Udupi, Mysore, Kushal Nagar among other areas.

Teaser and trailer are already out. Plans are on to release the movie this April.