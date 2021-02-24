Sexual harassment charge: Special DGP Rajesh Das placed on waiting list

Chennai: Besides setting up an inquiry committee to probe a woman IPS officer’s complaint of sexual harassment against special Director General of Police (law and order) Rajesh Das, the Tamilnadu government today placed him on ‘compulsory wait’.

Home Secretary SK Prabakar issued an order that said that Additional Chief Secretary (planning and development) Jayashree Raghunandan will be the presiding officer of the committee.

Seema Agarwal, (Additional DGP), A Arun (IGP), Shamoondeswari (Deputy IG), VK Ramesh Babu (Chief Administrative Officer at DGP office) and Loretta Jhona who is part of International Justice Mission will also be part of the committee.

“The committee shall take necessary further course of action as per the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (Central Act 14 to 2013) on the said complaint,” the order said.

A woman IPS officer in Tamilnadu has Das of sexual harassment and misbehaviour, which allegedly took place during Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s recent tour of central districts.

DMK chief MK Stalin, who is Leader of the Opposition in the State, has criticised the ruling AIAMK for ‘shielding such officers’.