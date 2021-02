Teddy is all set to have an OTT- release on March 12 in Disney Hotstar.

The movie will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages.

A teddy bear, a special character in the film, takes center stage in Shakti Soundar Rajan’s animated drama Teddy.

The movie stars real life couple actors Arya and Sayyeshaa in the lead roles. The project marks the first time collaboration of Arya and Shakti.

The film also stars Sathish and Sakshi Agarwal in supporting roles. D Imman composes music.