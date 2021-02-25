Aelay to premiere in Vijay TV

Vijay television is all set to premiere AELAY. Aelay skips theatrical release to have a television premiere. The movie is directed by Halitha Shameem.

Her previous movie titled Sillu Karupatti was a critically acclaimed one. Pushkar & Gayathri of Vikram Vedha fame are the creative producers of the film.

Aelay starring Samthirakani and Manikandan will be aired on STAR VIJAY on 28 Feb 2021 at 3 pm. The movie trailer was released online and has garnered the attention of movie buffs. The movie is hyped to be a neo-realistic comedy drama. The movie has skipped the theatrical release and will have its Worldwide Television Premiere on Star Vijay this Sunday afternoon.

The movie is based on a father-son relationship, played by Samuthirakani and Manikandan. K, while the other actors in the cast are fairly new faces who are residents of the Manjunayakanpatti Village in Dindugal District of Tamilnadu. The technical crew of the film includes Theni Eshwar for Cinematography and the music is scored by Kaber Vasuki and Arul Dev. The film has been jointly produced by Y Not Studios, Reliance Entertainment and Pushkar & Gayatri’s (Vikram Vedha fame) Wall Watcher Films.

The movie is an amalgamation of comedy, emotions and relationships.