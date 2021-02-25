Deepika’s new role

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been signed as the global brand ambassador of leading jean brand Levis.

She said, ‘Authenticity, originality and honesty are values that the brand has been built on and are values I identify with the most. For those unaware, I have always been a jeans and t-shirt kind of girl. The right pair of jeans not only make me feel comfortable but also confident.’

On having Deepika on board, Sanjeev Mohanty, managing director, South Asia and MENA, Levi’s, commented: ‘We are absolutely thrilled, Deepika’s personality shines through a balance of being bold, authentic, true and uncompromising that perfectly fits with our brand values.’