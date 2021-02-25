Fauji Calling to release 12 March

Fauji Calling would be releasing in theatres on the 12 March. It comes with the huge responsibility of bringing people back to the theatres in large numbers.

Fauji Calling is an emotional film that takes us on the journey of a soldier and also his family.

The team of Fauji Calling which includes Sharman Joshi, Ranjha Vikram Singh, Bidita Bag, Mahi Soni, director Aaryan Saxena, producers Anil Jain, and Ovez Shaikh is promoting the film in various parts of the country rigorously.

India has a lot of neighbors and our soldiers lay down their lives regularly to keep us protected continuously on all fronts. While we all do realize the supreme sacrifice but there is also another sacrifice that arguably is beyond that which the families of the soldiers do.

Fauji Calling is a journey of that. The trailer was recently released by the honorable defence minister of the Union Government of India Rajnath Singh and it was also an emotional moment for him. The trailer has hit all the right notes.

On his part, the director of the movie said, ‘Fauji Calling is very special to me. It doesn’t talk about the bravery of the soldiers but the sacrifices of his family. It talks about that war where people don’t kill each other but die to see each other. It talks about the people who wait for their sons, brothers and husbands. They stay at home, inspire them and pray for their loved ones at the border. Its an emotional film and it will make your eyes wet.’