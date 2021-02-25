MIFF attracts movie-lovers

Madras Independent Film Festival (MIFF) was inaugurated by producer Five Star Creations S Kathiresan, who gave movies like Polladhavan, Aadukalam and Jigarthanda. The festival was organised by director Rathina Kumar who has directed Surveillance Zone which has got many awards and recognitions across the world.

MIFF screened totally 28 projects from 12 different countries at AVK preview Theatre with free entry.

6 Feature Films, 13 Short FIlms, 6 Music Videos, 1 Documentary Film and 2 Animation Films were screened. Streaming partner MVT app

FIlm lovers got to watch a lot of quality contents in different languages.

And they enjoyed the world cinema very much.