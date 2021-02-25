Modi slams Cong-DMK in Puducherry

Puducherry: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today came down heavily on the recently-collapsed Congress-DMK government in Puducherry and said that the former Chief Minister (V Narayanasamy) was an ‘expert in lifting slippers of his party leaders’.

Speaking in Puducherry, he said, ‘What I am seeing here today — the energy and enthusiasm — is wonderful. It shows how the direction of the wind is changing in Puducherry.’

He added: ‘In 2016, Puducherry didn’t get a people’s government. They got a government that was busy serving the Congress high command in Delhi, their priorities were different. Your former CM was an expert in lifting the slippers of his top party leaders.’

He further said: ‘The high command Congress government in Puducherry made it a point to damage every sector of governance. Traditional mills closed. Local industry was troubled. Congress doesn’t believe in working for the people.’

According to Modi, ‘if you ask me to share my manifesto for Puducherry, I will say – I want Puducherry to be the Best. NDA wants to make Puducherry the BEST. By BEST, I mean — B for the business hub, E for education hub, S for the spiritual hub, and T for tourism hub.’

Pointing out to a video, in which a woman was seen complaining to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi about the Puducherry government and CM’s neglect during cyclone, Modi said that instead of telling the truth to the nation, Narayanasamy gave a wrong translation of the woman’s words.

‘He lied to the people and his own leader. Can a party whose culture is based on lies ever serve people?’ he said.

Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several development projects in Puducherry and Coimbatore today.