Upul Tharanga retires from international cricket

Colombo: Veteran Sri Lanka opener Upul Tharanga announced his retirement from international cricket after a career spanning 15 years and during which he also enjoyed a brief stint as captain.

Tharanga, 36, who was at the helm from July to November in 2017, last represented the national team during its tour of South Africa in 2019. I have decided to retire from international cricket, Tharanga wrote on his Twitter handle.

Tharanga played 31 Tests for Sri Lanka, scoring 1754 runs at an average of 21.89, including three centuries and eight fifties.

He made his Test debut against India in Ahmedabad in December 2005 and played his last match, too, against the same opposition, in Pallekele in 2017.

A left-handed batsman, Tharanga enjoyed more success in the ODIs, making 6951 runs at an average of 33.74 in the 235 matches he played since his debut against West Indies in August 2005.

His ODI career included 15 centuries and 37 half-centuries.