Is India heading for second wave of Covid?

Chennai: With several States reporting a daily surge in Coronavirus numbers, there is increased speculation that India might be heading for a second wave.

Maharashtra on Thursday reported over 8,0000 new Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day, according to the daily health bulletin, even as Kerala, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat saw an increase in the daily numbers.

The daily rise in infections was recorded above 15,000 after nearly a month taking the country’s total tally of Covid-19 cases to 1,10,46,914, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

A total of 16,738 infections were reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 1,56,705 with 138 daily new fatalities, the data updated showed.

This has resulted in the Central government deputing high-level multi-disciplinary teams to these places, including Jammu and Kashmir (UT), to ascertain reasons for the surge and coordinate with the state health departments in Covid-19 control and containment measures.

Earlier, it had also issued an advisory to continue ‘adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour’ which is critical to break the chain of transmission and contain the novel coronavirus, even as Maharashtra imposed fresh curbs to contain the spread.

Meanwhile, vaccination will be extended to people aged 60 years and above and those aged 45 years and above with co-morbidities from 1 March, 2021.