Silambarasan – GVM to team up for Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan

Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan is the title of Silambarasan TR and Gautham Vasudev Menon’s new film. On Gautham Menon’s birthday, the makers of the film have revealed the title look poster.

Produced by Vels Film International, AR Rahman is composing the music for the film and Gautham Menon’s favorite Thamarai is penning the lyrics.

Besides NNS, Silambarasan TR also has Pathu Thala, the Tamil remake of Mufti and Venkat Prabhu’s political action thriller Maanaadu in the pipeline.

Sources say that Gautham Menon and Silambarasan TR are planning to begin the shoot of their new film by the end of this year.