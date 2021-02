Chennai: Election Commission of India today announced that the polling for Tamilnadu Assembly elections would be held on 6 April.

At a press meet in New Delhi today, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora announced that single phase polling would be conducted in the State.

Counting of votes polled on 6 April would be held on 2 May. Results are expected to be announced on the same day.

Model code of conduct has come into immediate effect in Tamilnadu. Names of observers have also been announced.