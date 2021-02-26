TN Assembly passes Bill to provide 10.5% internal quota to Vanniyars

Chennai: The Tamilnadu Assembly today passed the Vanniyar’s Reservation Bill. It provides 10.5 per cent internal reservation to Vanniyars within the Most Backward Classes category.

The Bill said, “There had been consistent representations from the Most Backward Class of Vanniakula Kshatriya for providing separate reservation for them in admission to such educational institutions and in appointments or posts in the services under the State as they could not compete with the other castes and communities included in the list of Most Backward Classes and Denotified Communities so as to get their due and legitimate share of such reservation benefits.

The Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Commission examined the demand made by various communities to provide for internal reservation within Most Backward Classes and Denotified Communities for various categories and recommended to the Government that internal reservation may be given for three categories, namely, Most Backward Classes (V) -10.5%, Most Backward Classes and Denotified Communities – 7% and Most Backward Classes – 2.5%.”

The Bill provides special reservations of seats for the Vanniyar community in educational institutions including private educational institutions in the State and appointments or posts in the state government services.