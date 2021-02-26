UN Chief hails ceasefire pact with Pakistan

Chennai: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is encouraged by India and Pakistan’s decision to strictly observe all agreements on a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and hopes that the ‘positive step’ would ‘provide an opportunity for further dialogue’ said Secretary General’s spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

“The Secretary-general is encouraged by the joint statement issued by the militaries of India and Pakistan on their agreement to observing the ceasefire at the Line of Control in Kashmir and engaging through the established mechanism. He hopes that this positive step would provide an opportunity for further dialogue,” said Dujarric during a daily briefing.

On Thursday, India and Pakistan released a joint statement saying that they have held discussions regarding establishing a mechanism for hotline contact among both nations. Both sides also agreed to a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) starting from 25 February.

Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan also reviewed the current situation across the Line of Control (LoC) and other sectors ‘in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere’.