Veteran CPI leader D Pandian on life support

Chennai: Veteran CPI leader D Pandian, whose health suffered a setback on Thursday, continues to be in a critical state at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Chennai.

The 88-year-old who was being treated here for blood pressure and urinary infection issues, was placed under life support, after his health deteriorated. He is now being monitored by a team of doctors.

Following this, Indian Communist Party’s Tamilnadu Chief Mutharasan had released a statement concerning Pandian’s health condition, in which he said, ‘Veteran leader of Indian Communist Party D Pandian is getting treated at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital in Chennai in a critical state’.

“Tamilnadu Health Secretary Radhakrishnan, Doctors Therani Rajan and Dinesh from Chennai Medical College Hospital have been monitoring and treating D Pandian,” he added.

Pandian had served as Member of Parliament from Tamilnadu, and was CPI’s Tamilnadu State Secretary till 2015.