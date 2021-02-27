Assembly polls: AIADMK inks seat-sharing, allots 23 Assembly seats to PMK

Chennai: Taking a lead over other parties, the ruling AIADMK today inked the seat sharing pact with PMK allotting 23 seats to it for the 6 April Assembly elections.

Though the PMK was part of the AIADMK-led Front in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, it would be facing the Assembly elections as an ally of the ruling party after a gap of 20 years.

AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator and CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and senior Ministers held talks with PMK president G K Mani and Youth Wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss and finalised the seat sharing agreement and signed it.

Talking to reporters, Panneerselvam said the AIADMK has decided to face the elections in alliance with the PMK.

He also said PMK has been allotted 23 seats and the constituencies would be identified later.