Eshal Deol dazzles in city

Popular Bollywood actress Esha Deol was in Chennai to promote Kolors Cryomatic, a weight loss therapy.

Using the Kolors Cryomatic method, Esha is said to have lost around 16 kilos.

Speaking on the occasion, Esha Deol, said, ‘Chennai is my Amma’s place. My Amma (Hemamalini)’s elder brother is here so, we make sure to be here often. I love the Rasam here’.

If given good roles, I would like to act in Tamil films, said Esha.

Remember Esha shared the screen with Suriya in Ayudha Ezhuthu. When asked about Suriya, Esha Deol, said, ‘I’m still a Suriya fan. Due to my young kids, I’m unable to watch a lot of films these days. But I make sure to watch all the films of Suriya. I also watch Tamil films in case if someone recommends any particular movie’.