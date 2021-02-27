GVM to act in Sandy’s film

Choreographer Sandy of Bigg Boss Tamil is making his debut as a hero in the horror film 3:33, directed by debutant Nambikai Chandru. Now, director Gautham Menon has joined the cast for an important role.

Nambikkai Chandru says, ‘Gautham Menon will be seen as a paranormal investigator, who comes towards the third act of the film. Though his screentime will be relatively small, he will be the one to give all the answers to the mystery in the film.’

Bankrolled by T Jeevitha Kishore, the movie also has newcomer Shruti, Rama, Reshma, Mime Gopi, Paruthiveeran Saravanan in pivotal roles.

Cinematography is by Sathish Manoharan, editing is handled by Raymond Derrick Crasta and music is by Harsha Vardhan.

It is an out-and-out horror thriller. Unlike other movies in this genre, 3:33 will be a typical horror film like we see in Hollywood. Sandy will be seen in a different avatar. The actor in him has been brought out well, adds the director.