I left Britain to escape toxic press, says Prince Harry

London: Britain’s Prince Harry has said he stepped back from his royal duties because the toxic British press had been destroying his mental health, adding he had not walked away from public service.

Last week, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth’s grandson and his American wife Meghan had made a final split with the royal family, and would not be returning as working members and would lose their patronages.

Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, sent shockwaves through the monarchy in January 2020 when they announced their intention to step back from royal duties and embark on a new life across the Atlantic.

It was never walking away. It was stepping back rather than stepping down, there was a really difficult environment as I think a lot of people saw, Harry said in an interview with James Corden, host of the Late Late Show in the United States.

We all know what the British press could be like, and it was destroying my mental health, I was like this is toxic. So I did what any husband and what any father would do is like, I need to get my family out of here.

Before they moved to California, the couple had complained about the British tabloids’ treatment of Meghan, whose father is white and mother is African-American, some of which they said amounted to bullying or racism.