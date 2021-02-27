Ponniyin Selvan latest schedule wrapped up

Costume designer Eka Lakhani took to Instagram to reveal that the latest schedule of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan has been wrapped up.

The film’s shooting was underway in Hyderabad.

The shooting took place at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad where huge sets have been erected for the film.

According to Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan will be made in two parts.

Ponniyin Selvan is a period drama based on Kalki Krishnamoorthy’s Tamil novel of the same name.

Costume designer Eka Lakhani shared a photo of her team with Mani Ratnam and revealed that they pulled off a ‘monster’ schedule during the Covid-19 pandemic.