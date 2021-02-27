Thalaivi to release in theatres April 23

Kangana Ranaut’s much awaited film Thalaivi is all set to release in theatres on April 23.

The tringual film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film is directed by AL Vijay, and it also features Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree in key roles.

The film will showcase the life of late former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, from her rise in the world of films as an actress to becoming a powerful politician.

For the role, Kangana is said to have gained 20 kilos and undergone body transformation.