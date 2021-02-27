TN poll scene to gain momentum as parties scramble with last-minute formalities

Chennai: The poll scene in Tamilnadu will gain momentum in the coming days as exactly two weeks time is available for the political parties to work out their alliances and finalise the seat sharing formalities.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had earlier in the day announced single phase polling to elect the 16th Assembly on 6 April for the 234 seats, with the filing of nominations set to open on 12 March.

The last date for filing of nominations was 19 March and the scrutiny would take place the next day.

The last date for withdrawal of nomination is 22 March and the counting of votes would take place three weeks later on 2 May.

With the ruling AIADMK headed by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, who is also named as the CM candidate for the polls, and the Opposition DMK led by its president M K Stalin already hitting the campaign trail, the poll scene will become more hotter in the coming days.

The BJP’s alliance with AIADMK is confirmed and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already attended election meetings in the State and in neighbouring Puducherry.

As the time was too short, both the fronts, one headed by AIADMK and the other led by the DMK, had to finalise the seat sharing talks, identify the constituencies and nominate the candidates, quickly before hitting the campaign trail.

Also in the fray were Makkal Neethi Maiam of actor politician Kamal Haasan, AMMK led by TTV Dhinakaran and Naam Tamizhar Katchi of actor-director Seeman.

However, in view of the corona pandemic and taking various factors into consideration, including the Plus two board exams, the elections are being held rather early, giving just two week’s time for the parties to finalise their strategies, before the filing of nominations open.

The elections for the 15th Legislative Assembly was held on 16 May and counting was taken up three days later.

In 2016, AIADMK led by late J Jayalalithaa, along with smaller parties, won 136 of the 234 seats it had contested, bucked the trend, and won for the second successive term, emulating the record set by her political mentor and AIADMK founder MGR in 1984.

The DMK won 50 per cent of the seats–89 out of the 178 seats–it had contested and emerged as strongest opposition ever in Tamilnadu Assembly, but a poor show by its key ally, the Congress, which won just eight of the 41 seats, cost the DMK dearly.

The People’s Welfare Front consisting of actor-turned politician Vijayakanth’s DMDK, MDMK led by Vaiko, CPI CPI(M), TMC and VCK, faced the elections as a Third Front and drew a blank.

The BJP and PMK faced the polls alone and drew a blank.