‘Anbirkiniyal will make it big’

Keerthi Pandian plays the lead in the Tamil remake of the hit Malayalam film, Helen.

Titled Anbirkiniyal, the movie has Keerthi’s real-life father, actor Arun Pandian playing the role of her father in Anbirkiniyal.

Directed by Rowthiram and Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara-fame Gokul, the film marks the comeback of Arun Pandian after a decade. Apart from acting in the film, Arun Pandian will also bankroll it under his banner A&P Groups, along with his other daughter Kavitha Pandian.

A special screening of the movie was held recently. Speaking on the occasion, Arun Pandian, said, ‘It was a pleasure to be part of a good film. I am back on screen after 18 years. Acting alongside my daughter was a great experience. If I get quality roles, I will continue to act’.

Gokul, said, ‘I loved directing the film.Keerthi has given her best. A wonderful talent. Arun Pandian has emotes well. All credits to my music composer Javeed’.

Keerthi was all smiles. She says, ‘Shooting was a real challenge. We felt as if we were in a freezer box. I am confident that audience will welcome such attempts’.

