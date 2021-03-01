Interesting title of Vignesh ShivN’s next

Vignesh ShivN’s next production venture is titled Walking/Talking Strawberry Ice Cream.

His Rowdy Pictures is currently bankrolling Nayanthara’s Netrikann, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Rocky, and Koozhangal.

Vinayak, an associate of director Vignesh Shivan in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and Thaana Sendha Koottam makes his directorial debut with this film, which is a romantic entertainer.

Soorarai Pottru fame KK is playing the male lead in the film. singer Jonita Gandhi who recently grabbed everyone’s attention with the Chellama track is now all set to make her acting debut.

CH Sai, a former assistant of Rathnavelu is handling cinematography and Kamalnathan is the art director.