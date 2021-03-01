‘Muddy will be a different film’

Muddy is India’s first off-road Mud Race movie directed by Dr Pragabhal under the banner of PK7 Creations, starring Yuvan and Ridhaan Krishna in the lead roles.

Muddy is a Pan India Movie going to be released in multi-languages. Muddy movie is a combination of revenge, action, thriller, adventure, family, drama & humor. Mud racing & stunts were filmed realistically by the artists without any dupe.

We have captured adventurous and interesting locations which aren’t framed in any movies till date. Also, a real mud race event with modified vehicles was conducted for few days.

It is produced by Prema Krishnadas, written and directed by Dr Pragabhal. Anusha Suresh, Amit Sivadas Nair, Harish Peradi, I M Vijayan, Renji Panicker.

Manoj Guinness, Sunil Sukhada, Shobha Mohan, Hhary Jo form part of the cast. Dialogues Tamil are by R P Bala. Mud Race choreography is by Dr Pragabhal.

Music and background score by Ravi Basrur Director of Photography is K G Ratheesh.

Says the director, ‘It is my maiden venture. It was challenging to shoot. We used 14 cameras for the shooting. Everything has come good. I hope audience will love it’.

Dialogue writer RP Bala thanked the makers for giving him the opportunity to work in the project.