Prabhas starrer Salaar to release on April 14, 2022

Prabhas’ upcoming multilingual movie Salaar is all set to release on April 14, 2022. Produced by Hombale Films, the producers of KGF, Prashant Neel, the director of KGF is directing this action thriller.

Sources say that the makers are planning to wrap up the shoot of the film by the end of this year.

To be simultaneously released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, Shruti Haasan plays Prabhas’s pair in the film.

Cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, music composer Ravi Basrur, and stunt choreographer Anbariv who worked with Prashant Neel in KGF have been retained for this new biggie.

Besides Salaar, Prabhas also has Radhe Shyam, Adipurush, and the yet-untitled film with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin and Deepika Padukone in the pipeline.