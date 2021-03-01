Vijay Sethupathi to share screen with Katrina Kaif

Vijay Sethupathi recently returned from Mumbai after shooting for the Maanagaram remake Mumbaikar helmed by Santosh Sivan.

The actor has signed yet another film that will be directed by Sriram Raghavan of Andhadhun and Badlapur fame in which Katrina Kaif plays the female lead.

Titled Merry Christmas the film will go on floors in April across Pune. Touted to be a thriller, the makers are yet to make an official announcement on the project.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi is shooting for Kaathuvaakula Rendula Kaadhal and awaits the release of Tuglaq Darbar and Kadaisi Vivasaayi. Katrina Kaif is awaiting the release of Sooryavanshi.

The film stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role and Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in extended cameos.