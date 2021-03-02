Alia thrilled to produce Darlings along with SRK

I am really excited to be part of Darlings; it’s a powerful story with a lot of humour and doses of dark comedy.

I am thrilled to have Darlings as my first film as producer, that too in collaboration with my favourite, Shah Rukh Khan and Red Chillies, Alia Bhatt says.

Darlings is also director Jasmeet K Reen’s first venture. ‘With the brilliant Alia and Shefali portraying the mother-daughter duo, along with exceptionally talented Vijay (Varma) and Roshan (Mathew) we have a dream cast and the perfect ‘partners in crime’ if I can call them that. We couldn’t have asked for anything more and now I can’t wait to get on the floor!,’ says Jasmeet, who has also written the film along with Parveez Sheikh.

The film is a dark comedy set against a lower middle class neighbourhood in Mumbai. The story follows the lives of a mother-daughter duo as they navigate through crazy circumstances.