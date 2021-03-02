Gautham Karthik’s next titled Anandham Vilayadum Veedu

Gautham Karthik is teaming up with Maathi Yosi and Oru Kalluriyin Kathai-fame director Nandha Periyasamy for a family drama.

It’s now known that this film is titled Anandham Vilayadum Veedu.

It features almost the entire ensemble cast —Cheran, Shivathmika Rajashekar, Mounika, Saravanan, Snehan, Jacqueline, Myna, Sujatha, and Singampuli.

Daniel Balaji has been roped in to play the antagonist in Anandham Vilayadum Veedu. The film will be shot in Dindigul and Vathalagundu. Balabharani (Mayandi Kudumbathar) is handling the cinematography for this film that will have music by Sivappu Manjal Pachai-fame Siddhu Kumar.