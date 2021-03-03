A ‘village’ dedicated to fitness and health

Chennai: Paramaguru Fitness Village strives to chart out a lifestyle comprising diet and workout for each individual that is aligned to their cultural roots, in affordable manner.

The facility is founded and led by Paramaguru himself, an Ex-Serviceman from the Indian Army and a recipient of Honorary Doctorate in Humanity . He has knowledge and expertise in body metabolism, diet planning, fitness and health for over two decades.

The centre’s motive is not only to help people follow a natural mode towards health and fitness, but also it has a proven record of treating complications through its own method, says Paramaguru.

An exclusive package for children called ‘Little Warriors’ curated to inculcate a healthy lifestyle from a young age while developing life skills and a strong mindset through sports and other activities like Silambam, Yoga, Gymnastics, etc. under the guidance of expert trainers, is also available.