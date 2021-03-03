Broken but not beaten

Chennai: Kintsugi, a collection of poems by Surbhi Sethia, follows the lives of women in various challenging situations, their struggles and pain, their failures and victories.

Kintsugi is the art of repairing broken pottery with gold. The poet takes inspirations from real life heroes who refuse to give up and mould their life emerging out as shining inspirations for themselves and others.

The first poem Osai is about a girl with her never giving up attitude towards life. The poet has woven her experiences of child abuse and molestation by none other but her own family members. The poem is her journey of gathering her broken self and making a beauty of it.

Unlike Osai, the second poem Betrayal, is the painful end of a precious life taken by self for reason unknown. The poet describes the incident from the place of a mother who has to live through her daughter’s suicide.

Mapa is every parent’s journey from their childhood to becoming a parent themselves.