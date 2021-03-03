Covid-19: India records 14,989 new cases and 98 deaths

New Delhi: With 14,989 fresh infections, India’s Coronavirus caseload rose to 1,11,39,516 today.

According to Union Health Ministry data released this morning, the country’s Covid-19 death toll has increased to 1,57,346 with 98 new fatalities.

The Covid-19 active caseload has increased to 1,70,126 and the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,08,12,044.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December.

According to the ICMR, 21,84,03,277 samples have been tested up to 2 March with 7,85,220 samples being tested on Tuesday.