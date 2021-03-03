DMK to unveil its election manifesto 11 March, PMK 5 March

Chennai: Even as holding hectic seat sharing parleys with alliance partners, political parties in Tamilnadu are planning big for their manifestos for the upcoming State Assembly elections.

DMK president M K Stalin today announced that the party’s election manifesto will be released on 11 March.

Stalin said that futuristic schemes will be part of manifesto. “Our manifesto will surely impress the public,” he said.

He further said that the seat sharing talks with the alliance parties is progressing smoothly.

He gave out the details in a letter to the party cadres thanking them for wishing him on his birthday.

Stalin said that the manifesto has been prepared for the people with the inputs from people.

“Our manifesto is prepared based on democracy. Just like what former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi said during the 2006 elections, the election manifesto for 2021 will be the hero of this election,” he added.

Meanwhile, Stalin continued to interview aspirants who have applied to contests on behalf of the party in the upcoming Assembly elections.

PMK’s election manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections will be released on 5 March at 10 am.

A press release from the party said that PMK founder S Ramadoss, president G K Mani, youth wing president Anbumani Ramadoss will be present during the releasing of the manifesto. It may be noted that PMK is part of the AIADMK alliance and has been alloted 23 seats.

Meanwhile, sources in the ruling party said their manifesto is almost ready and some finishing touches are being given. “It will be loaded with surprise announcements,” they added.