I-T raids Taapsee, Anurag Kashyap

Mumbai: The Income Tax department today carried out searches at properties of filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl, Madhu Mantena and actress Taapsee Pannu.

According to reports, the searches are in connection with Kashyap’s Phantom Films, which was dissolved in 2018.

Searches were underway at several locations in Mumbai, including the properties of Shibhashish Sarkar (CEO Reliance Entertainment), Afsar Zaidi (CEO Exceed), Vijay Subramaniam (CEO Kwan). Exceed Entertainment and Kwan Entertainment are Mumbai’s popular celebrity management agencies.

Some news reports suggested that I-T department raids were underway at locations in Pune too.

Kashyap and Taapsee have often spoken out on various national issues and have lent their voice to various causes, it may be recalled.