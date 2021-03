Chennai: The newly-constructed classroom block of the Municipal Higher Secondary School, Karur, funded by Karur Vysya Bank under its CSR initiatives, was inaugurated by S Malarvizhi, Karur District Collector recently.

The bank had donated a sum of Rs 2.25 crore from its Corporate Social Responsibility funds towards construction of the classroom block consisting of 16 classrooms and two laboratories.

Rotary Club of Karur Texcity collaborated with the bank in this project.